Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Decreases By 62.3%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PAI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,709. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

