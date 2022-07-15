Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Increases By 600.0%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TOTDY stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. Toto has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

