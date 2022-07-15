Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Rises By 1,960.0%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 1,960.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,891,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOMDF opened at 0.01 on Friday. Todos Medical has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.03.
Todos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
