Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Rises By 1,960.0%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 1,960.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,891,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOMDF opened at 0.01 on Friday. Todos Medical has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.03.

Todos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.