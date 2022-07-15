Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Drops By 70.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of THBRF stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
