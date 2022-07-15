Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Drops By 70.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of THBRF stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

