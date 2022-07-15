Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Drops By 54.8%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $18,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

MXF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 4,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,662. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

