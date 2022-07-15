Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Expands By 238.7%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 238.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 in the last quarter.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.