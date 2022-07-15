Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Expands By 238.7%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 238.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 in the last quarter.
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
