Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Expands By 254.9%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 254.9% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Symrise Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Symrise has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $37.54.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.
Symrise Company Profile
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
