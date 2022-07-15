Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Expands By 254.9%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 254.9% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Symrise has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Symrise Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on SYIEY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($135.00) to €130.00 ($130.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($106.00) to €107.00 ($107.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

