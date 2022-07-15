Short Interest in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Declines By 70.9%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,600 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.