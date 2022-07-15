Short Interest in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Declines By 55.3%

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Stock Up 0.4 %
SOLN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.
Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 60.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (SOLN)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.