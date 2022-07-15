Short Interest in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Declines By 55.3%

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Stock Up 0.4 %

SOLN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 60.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

