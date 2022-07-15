Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Expands By 692.3%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 692.3% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sodexo from €93.00 ($93.00) to €94.00 ($94.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. 21,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

