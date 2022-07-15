Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rises By 1,331.3%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 1,331.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFKY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €56.03 ($56.03) to €40.80 ($40.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,498.60.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.