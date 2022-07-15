Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Decreases By 51.5%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SYTA stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.47. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 607.43% and a negative return on equity of 177.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siyata Mobile will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

