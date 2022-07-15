Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Drops By 95.2%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Siltronic Stock Performance
Siltronic stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.14. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.
Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $467.89 million for the quarter.
About Siltronic
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.
