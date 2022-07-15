Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Drops By 95.2%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Siltronic stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.14. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $467.89 million for the quarter.

About Siltronic

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSLLF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Siltronic from €96.00 ($96.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($135.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Siltronic to €95.00 ($95.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Siltronic from €110.00 ($110.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

(Get Rating)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.