Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Grows By 1,400.0%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

SHLLF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

