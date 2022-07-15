Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Grows By 1,400.0%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Performance
SHLLF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.80.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
