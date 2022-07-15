Short Interest in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Decreases By 61.2%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 52,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEVN opened at 10.76 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of 9.92 and a 52-week high of 11.85.
Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
About Seven Hills Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
See Also
