Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Drops By 54.6%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.21.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

