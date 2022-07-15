Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Decreases By 95.1%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Royale Energy stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,890. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Royale Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

