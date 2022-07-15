Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Expands By 238.0%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 238.0% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGPF traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $74.62. 1,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,438. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.