Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Decreases By 85.6%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 163,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 300,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

