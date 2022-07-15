Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Drops By 79.2%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($48.50) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($58.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($58.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($54.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

