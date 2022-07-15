Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Rises By 920.0%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in OMRON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in OMRON by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OMRON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get OMRON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

OMRON Price Performance

OMRON Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.92. 28,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,790. OMRON has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $107.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63.

(Get Rating)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.