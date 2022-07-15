Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Drops By 59.3%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the June 15th total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

JPC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 373,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

