Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Drops By 59.3%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the June 15th total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
JPC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 373,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
