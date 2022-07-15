Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Decreases By 94.5%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NEXXY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 20,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,418. Nexi has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nexi from €10.80 ($10.80) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

