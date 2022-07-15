Short Interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Declines By 56.9%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the June 15th total of 645,700 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 1,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,331. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.