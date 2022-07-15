Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Grows By 118.0%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.24. 265,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,384. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($3.98) to GBX 360 ($4.28) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.75) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 668,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 355,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 262,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 1,795.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 135,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.