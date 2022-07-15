Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Decreases By 79.4%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Naked Wines Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWINF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Naked Wines has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

