Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Decreases By 79.4%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Naked Wines Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NWINF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Naked Wines has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Naked Wines Company Profile
