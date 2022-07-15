Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Increases By 424.1%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, an increase of 424.1% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
EDD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,765. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.