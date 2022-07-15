Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Increases By 424.1%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, an increase of 424.1% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

EDD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,765. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

