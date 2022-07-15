Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Declines By 69.2%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LZAGY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,155. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

