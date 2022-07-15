Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Expands By 237.0%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,075,500 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the June 15th total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.0 days.
Shares of LKREF remained flat at $$8.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $9.93.
About Link Real Estate Investment Trust
