Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Expands By 237.0%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,075,500 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the June 15th total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.0 days.

Shares of LKREF remained flat at $$8.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

