Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Declines By 52.0%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.67. 52,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,910. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

RDSMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($189.00) to €188.00 ($188.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($190.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($166.00) to €155.00 ($155.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($205.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.