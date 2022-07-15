Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Declines By 52.0%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.67. 52,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,910. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.
Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.
