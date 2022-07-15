Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Drops By 82.8%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JSR in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JSCPY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358. JSR has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.68.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

