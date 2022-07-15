Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Expands By 239.5%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 239.5% from the June 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of PDT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 119,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 590.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

