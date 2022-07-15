Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Expands By 125.7%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %

HPF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,720. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

