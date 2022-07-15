Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Grows By 346.1%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 346.1% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

About ITOCHU

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. 22,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

