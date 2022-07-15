Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Grows By 346.1%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 346.1% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
