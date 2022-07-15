Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Decreases By 83.9%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the June 15th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

INDY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

