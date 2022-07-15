Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Declines By 69.0%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 532,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ISTB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. 18,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,298. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
