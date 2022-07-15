Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Increases By 173.4%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,000 shares, an increase of 173.4% from the June 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $180,619.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $7.70 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $207.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

