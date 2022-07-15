Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Declines By 90.9%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $75.81.
