Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Declines By 57.5%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GOODO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

