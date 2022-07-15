Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Declines By 52.3%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GB Sciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLX remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 666,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,964. GB Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
GB Sciences Company Profile
