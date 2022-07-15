Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Declines By 52.3%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GB Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLX remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 666,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,964. GB Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

GB Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

