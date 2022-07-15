Short Interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Declines By 62.1%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 569,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

