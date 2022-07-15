Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Drops By 50.1%

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,062. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

