Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Expands By 167.7%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGMF opened at $16.24 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

