Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Drops By 92.9%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FRMUF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.37.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firm Capital Property Trust (FRMUF)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.