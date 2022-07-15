Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Drops By 92.9%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRMUF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

