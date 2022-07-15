Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Decreases By 62.6%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the June 15th total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESVIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

ESVIF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

