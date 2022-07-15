Short Interest in Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Grows By 500.0%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dais Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLYT remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,798. Dais has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Get Dais alerts:

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About Dais

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nanomaterial. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Articles

