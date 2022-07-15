Short Interest in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Increases By 550.0%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPTK stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,006. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

