Short Interest in CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Expands By 400.0%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPPCY remained flat at $17.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. CP ALL Public has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

CP ALL Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

