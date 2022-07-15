Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 151.3%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Hedge Fund Trading

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 2.08% of Coffee worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

