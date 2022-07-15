Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Expands By 119.4%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of CHEOY stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. Cochlear has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $94.05.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

