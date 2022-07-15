Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Expands By 119.4%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Shares of CHEOY stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. Cochlear has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $94.05.
Cochlear Company Profile
